20 Years Ago
August 9, 2003
Mary Gunter of Philipsburg had recently celebrated her hundredth birthday, now she’s sitting down with The Progress and telling us all about the secret to her longevity. “Hard work,” is what she credits the last 100 years to. Having lived in Philipsburg 97 years of her life, Gunter is a staple of the town, with hundreds of people recognizing her name whenever it’s spoken.
50 Years AgoAugust 9, 1973
More on the meat shortage has is now ringing in the ears of Progressland residents across the coverage area. Several stores that sell meat in them are now being crafty with what they are putting out on their shelves in the absence of meat. Since the meat is displayed in a cooler, storeowners are now displaying pizzas, fruit and other cooled items in the spots where the beef used to sit.
75 Years AgoAugust 9, 1948
The Rockview Prison in Bellefonte certainly doesn’t have much to do with Progressland. Clearfield has its on Jail and SCI Houtzdale does the job just fine. However, whenever a missing Rockview prisoner turned up in Philipsburg yesterday, state police by the dozens showed up to arrest him and his getaway accomplice.
100 Years AgoAugust 9, 1923
The Mid State Airport is certainly a popular airport in terms of regional travel, but there was a mishap on the airfield yesterday evening. After a farmer’s horses got loose yesterday, they found there way out to the airfield, where the horses proceeded to chew and bite the wings off of several airplanes stationed there for the night.