20 Years Ago
August 8, 2003
The Clearfield YMCA is well on its way to achieving the $25,000 goal set for its Friends of the YMCA campaign. As a matter of fact, the YMCA has raised over 80 percent of the required goal, and now only needs a few thousand dollars to complete its mission. The YMCA is currently sitting at a balance of $19,000; with only $6,000 remaining, it’s very possible that they could even overshoot the initial target.
50 Years AgoAugust 8, 1973
You all know about the meat crisis going on in the country, and how several meat distributors and packing plants in the area are being affected by such a crisis, however, one local packing plant is now completely shutting its doors for good because of the crisis. McKean Beef, one of the area’s largest meat providers is shutting down permanently due to the lack of beef.
75 Years AgoAugust 8, 1948
Miss Clearfield County, Joyce Woolridge, had a very eventful weekend. On her way to the Miss Pennsylvania competition, her family got into a car accident. After everything was treated, it was determined that nobody in the family had sustained any serious injuries. The family pushed onwards to their destination and inevitably made it to the tournament, where Woolridge would pull off a fourth-placed finish.
100 Years AgoAugust 8, 1923
While the United States is continuing to pay their respects to the fallen President Warren Harding, residents here in Clearfield County are paying their respects as well. To commemorate the fallen commander-in-chief, all mines in Clearfield County are going to be closed for the day of Harding’s funeral.