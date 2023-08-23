20 Years Ago
August 30, 2003
Football season is underway here in Clearfield County and two of the teams within out coverage area are walking away from their matchups with big wins under their belt. Moshannon Valley played host to the Southern Huntington Rockets, who left bitterly disappointed as the Dark Knights impressed with a 30 to 15 victory. Philipsburg-Osceola also hosted Lewistown in their season opener and breezed by the opposition, recording a resounding 40 to 14 win.
50 Years AgoAugust 30, 1973
This coming school year, three schools in Progressland will be under new management. Philipsburg-Osceola, Moshannon Valley and Clearfield Area School Districts are entering this new school year each sporting new superintendents. Following the teacher contract disputes being had at Purchase Line and now West Branch School Districts, these new superintendents will be making it a priority to have these matters settled by the time the next school year rolls around.
75 Years AgoAugust 30, 1948
The Clearfield Indians pitched a shutout against Philipsburg over the weekend, extending their lead in the conference to two games over Houtzdale. Vern Shaffer, promptly nicknamed fireball, retired 32 batters in the 23-inning outing in a close one-to-zero victory. Philipsburg falls to a record of seven wins and seven losses.
100 Years AgoAugust 30, 1923
A day full of Labor Day festivities is being planned for Curwensville and the predicted attendance for the event is quite a lot. “We are coming Father Abraham, 600 strong,” said John Patchin of Burnside Township. It will be a large celebration featuring numerous games, prizes, food and festivities.