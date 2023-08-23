20 Years Ago
August 29, 2003
The first ever Chester Hill Fun Day has been slated for this coming Sunday and according to many within the borough, it’s going to be a sight to behold. The event will kick off with a pet parade at noon, with awards being handed out to pets after the parade has been finished. Several games will then commence, such as kickball, soccer, baseball, along with numerous contests, such as a throwing and distance kicking competition.
50 Years AgoAugust 29, 1973
The heat wave continued on in the United States, peppering the northeast with heat that isn’t usually seen in August. Temperatures of over 90 degrees will be scorching Progressland and local residents aren’t happy about it. If the heat continues in this fashion for the following weeks, we could be looking at a drought watch.
75 Years AgoAugust 29, 1948
The strip mines in the area are crucial for job creation and the county’s economy, but every once in a while these mining companies experience hold-ups that can be rather annoying. One such matter is theft of equipment, as over the weekend two men were caught attempting to steal over $1,000 worth of mining equipment from a mine in Houtzdale. The burglars were caught though and justice prevailed.
100 Years AgoAugust 29, 1923
Nowadays public schools are opening earlier and earlier, with some school opening as early as mid-to-late August, but in Progressland in 1923, students still had another two weeks to enjoy summer. Schools in Clearfield County open on Sept. 10 this year, leaving students with a little extra time to squeeze as much fun as they could out of this summer.