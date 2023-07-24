20 Years Ago
August 2, 2003
In today’s edition of The Progress 25 years ago, a group of do-gooders have been highlighted for their excellent work at cleaning up the Clearfield-Grampian Rails to Trails system. While on the Rails to Trails, it’s very possible that you might see wild turkeys, deer and an abundance of wildlife, but one thing that you’ll never see on the trail is trash, thanks to this organization.
50 Years AgoAugust 2, 1973
A nation-wide beef shortage has taken a stranglehold on the United States, but here in Clearfield, local residents and stores aren’t feeling the pressure; yet. While the stores here are managing to successfully keep an abundance of meat on their shelves, things are going to get worse before they get better.
75 Years AgoAugust 2, 1948
While many people this week are enjoying all of the festivities that the Annual Clearfield County Fair has to offer, two inmates at the Clearfield Jail attemepted to break free of their chains and escape as free men. This attempt was foiled though, as the regional police caught them and returned them to their cells the very night that they attempted to escape.
100 Years AgoAugust 2, 1923
A thief had made his rounds across Philipsburg and Chester Hill last night, hitting several houses on his thieving path. He roamed the town searching for unlocked doors, and a failure to notify the police led to the thief breaking into about four more homes than he should have. However, around his eighth break-in, the thief broke down under the weight of immense guilt and turned himself in.