20 Years Ago
August 15, 2003
20 years ago, the residents of Progressland were facing the start of a different kind of virus; the West Nile Virus. After a confirmed case of the virus was discovered in Sandy Township, doctors and citizens alike have been gearing up to try and prevent the spread of the deadly disease. Mosquitos are the primary spreader of the disease, so when going out, the medical experts of the region are urging people to use bug spray generously.
50 Years AgoAugust 15, 1973
The carnival of the 81st annual Central District Volunteer Firemen’s Convention in Philipsburg got underway last evening. Despite the dismal weather, attendance for the event was large. The carnival will feature rides, games, food stands and an abundance of live music an DJ performances throughout the week.
75 Years AgoAugust 15, 1948
H. E. Reilly, a local Clearfield art-scene legend passed away peacefully this past weekend in the Clearfield Hospital. Reilly was a life-long resident of Clearfield and would often be seen in parks and nature around the area, painting his next scene, or at his home on Cherry Street. Reilly is best know for his oil painting, but before he decided to spent his life here in Clearfield, he was a professional sign painter for the New York Central Railroad.
100 Years AgoAugust 15, 1923
Clearfield has sent 42 students to participate in the Pennsylvania State University’s summer school. The summer school is meant to help aid student’s in their preparedness for the transition from high school to college. Juniors and seniors are eligible to attend the eight-week schooling, and Clearfield High School sent a large amount of students to the camp.