20 Years Ago
August 14, 2003
Due to some unforeseen circumstances, the Winburne Volunteer Fire Company is having to cancel its annual labor day celebration. On July 14, a fire hit, and severely damaged, the fire company’s park building. The fire was ruled as an arson and the suspect remains at large. The building remains sucking the fire company’s funding and since that is the building that the celebration was held at, the event has been called off.
50 Years AgoAugust 14, 1973
As of last night, Curwensville Borough had approved a 45-cent-per-month rate hike for cable in the area. Werner Cable, the prominent cable television provider for the Curwensville area, recommended the rate hike at the borough meeting last night and after little discussion the motion was made and passed. This will be coming to Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township at their respective meetings later this month.
75 Years AgoAugust 14, 1948
Clearfield’s Battery A, the 200th Field Artillery Battalion of the Pennsylvania National Guard has been called upon by the United States Military and will be leaving for encampment at the Indiantown Gap Military Reserve. On the reserve, they will be participating in two weeks of training, learning new maneuvers and enhancing their skills in order to better protect our country.
100 Years Ago
August 14, 1923
Sandy Ridge is planning on opening a new road to the public on Labor Day this year. The road spans over the mountain and down to Tyrone and will be a joy to all traveling motorists during the holiday. The former road used to be a dirt and loose gravel road, and was notoriously know to be the site of many accidents in the past.