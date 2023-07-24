20 Years Ago
August 1, 2003
Starting today, on August 1, Clearfield County is now going to be imposing a hotel tax for all active hotels in the county. This topic has spent months in discussion by the Clearfield County Commissioners, and despite the protests and objections of hotel owners, a hotel excess tax has been officially put into place.
50 Years AgoAugust 1, 1973
Parade-goers have been in for a real treat this past week, as not only the Clearfield Firemen’s Parade of the Clearfield County Fair took place. The Irvona Parade also took place and well over 3,000 people lined up in the streets to watch on as the parade rolled through. 25 firemen’s units from the surrounding municipalities were in attendance, as well as several local marching bands.
75 Years AgoAugust 1, 1948
As summer is heating up, the teams of the JC Baseball League are also heating up, giving the crowds at the games the best baseball that they could possibly provide. The stand-out team of this past weekend was the Houtzdale A’s. They played two games this weekend, and came away with wins in them both. After these two games, they now sit at second place in the incredibly tight eastern conference of the JC Baseball League.
100 Years AgoAugust 1, 1923
It’s no secret that the CLearfield American Legion baseball team have been in a bit of a slump. After going on a three-game losing streak, the team is looking to turn things around. However, their next opposition is no slouch; the DuBois Elks baseball team is a team to behold. Their only loss comes to the Philipsburg ball team, a team which currently holds three straight wins against Clearfield this season.