20 Years Ago
July 8, 2003
The Sandy Township and Dubois City municipalities have once again found themselves in court. Discussions have been taking place for several months about an ongoing dispute regarding over $1.2 million in sewage fees, requested to be paid to DuBois City. This started several months ago, when Sandy Township lodged a complaint about the tax rates in DuBois, and the city’s misuse of sewage funds.
50 Years AgoJuly 8, 1973
The Clearfield Community Swimming Pool is set to have a big evening this coming Tuesday, as the Three Rivers Band is set to perform there from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. The dance is being sponsored by the Clearfield Swimming Pool Association and all are encouraged to attend, at the rate of $2 per person.
75 Years AgoJuly 8, 1948
In an effort to bring safe and sanitary swimming and water recreation activities to the citizens of Woodland, several young members of the community have banded together to perform a Woodland Lake cleanup. The lake is set to be drained, and the bottom of the lake is going to be cleaned out. Once the debris and mud at the bottom of the lake is removed, it will once again be safe for children to swim in.
100 Years AgoJuly 8, 1923
The buzz around the town is that the Jim Robinson’s circus is wheeling into Clearfield tomorrow. Robinson will bring his act and trained animals to present to all those in town tomorrow. The circus is entering its 100th year, meaning that this year Robinson is pulling out all of the stops for his acts. Children everywhere have been running around town, excited by the news.