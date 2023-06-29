20 Years Ago
July 4, 2003
The Columbia Fire Company Firemen’s Festival parade kicked off today and a Progress reporter got around to asking the firemen, and other floats participating, if they were prepared for the festive affair. The audience members of the parade were also questioned, and several people gave their happiest answers about what they love so much about the Osceola Mills parade.
50 Years AgoJuly 4, 1973
As you might presume, 50 years ago today, the Osceola Mills parade was as much of a draw as it was 20 years ago, or even today. Although it will be hard to surmount the amount of people in attendance for the parade in 1973. Well over 10,000 people lined the street of Osceola Mills to catch a glimpse of the parade. As the town’s crown jewel, numbers like this are to be expected.
75 Years AgoJuly 4, 1948
While Independence Day is a holiday that most around the United States celebrate, local police forces have warned against the usage of fireworks on this festive holiday. According to the police department, fireworks, while very pretty to look at, can be a danger to those who are using them improperly. The official recommendation of the department is to leave the fireworks to the experts.
100 Years AgoJuly 4, 1923
The Philipsburg baseball team took part in a Fourth of July game against Clearfield, and ran out with some decent results. Earlier this season, the two teams played in a in an extremely close game, with Phillipsburg coming out the victors, dealing Clearfield their only loss on the year. In this hotly-contested rematch against the team, the pitching duel was fierce yet again, but Philipsburg had the last laugh, beating Clearfield by two to one, and dealing Clearfield their second loss of the year.