20 Years Ago
July 31, 2003
Curwensville Borough held their borough council meeting last night, and several residents stepped up to express their concerns about their streets and the stormwater drainage systems; or lack thereof. Several storms throughout the summer have left the streets in Curwensville looking more like streams and the citizens of Curwensville are through with that.
50 Years AgoJuly 31, 1973
Thousands of Clearfield County residents lined the streets of Clearfield to attend the largest Clearfield Firemen’s Parade ever. Over 90 units were entered into the parade, making this the largest, and most attended, parade in fair history. Numerous drum and bugle corps lined the streets to play music as well, accompanied by local, and distant, high school marching bands.
75 Years AgoJuly 31, 1948
Philipsburg landline connections are about to get a lot stronger, as new telephone poles and wires are set to be installed in the township in the upcoming weeks. Bell Telephone Company will be servicing the area, and the maintenance is expected to be complete within the following three weeks.
100 Years AgoJuly 31, 1923
Following recent convictions of being an avid moonshine producer and illicit liquor manufacturer, a shiner by the name of July Bacquet was sentenced to thirty days in the Houtzdale prison. Judge Bell delivered the conviction, cleverly saying that, “While the month of July is almost over, this ‘July’ will be going on for 30 more days.”