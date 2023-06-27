20 Years Ago
July 3, 2003
A paper was mailed to the Clearfield post office yesterday, specifically addressed to, “Anyone Who Lives in Clearfield.” The letter was from infantry soldier Stephen W. Shomo Jr., who was recently deployed overseas for the Iraqi Freedom operation. Shomo was mailing back to his hometown of Clearfield to garner letters of support from people in the area who support the troops overseas.
50 Years AgoJuly 3, 1973
A commuter service has been approved for the Mid-State Airport, meaning that there will be more smaller flights coming through the area on their trip to regional destinations, such as Washington D.C., Philadelphia and Harrisburg. The new service is likely to begin in October and is looking to bring more jobs to the surrounding area.
75 Years AgoJuly 3, 1948
Just as the Clearfield police department was organizing a search party, two missing girls popped up back at their homes. The two girls left for a walk lat night, but three and a half hours later, after their failure to return home safely, the girl’s parents began to worry. The police were called and a search party was nearly fully formed, but to the parents surprise, the girls returned home shortly before the party’s departure, unharmed.
100 Years AgoJuly 3, 1923
Margaret Gilliland, an eighth grader in the Clearfield County School District, has recently won a medal from the national Sons of Veterans Association. Gilliland entered the contest amongst several children across the nation. She submitted an essay, and ended up winning one of the grand prizes.