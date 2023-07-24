20 Years Ago
July 29, 2003
Several months of preparation came to a head yesterday as the Clearfield Firemen’s Parade took place on the streets of Clearfield. Marching bands marched on, displays and floats were put on show and fire trucks of municipalities from all across the county attended the parade to show off their best units.
50 Years AgoJuly 29, 1973
As of tomorrow, patients at the Clearfield Hospital will have to pay to utilize the bedside phone services at the hospital. For the past five years, the service had been offered to patients for no cost, however, patients will now be charged $0.50 each day for the phone service. At a recent national Red Cross meeting, phones were deemed a luxury for those in need of care, and several other hospitals nationwide will also be charging for the usage of phones.
75 Years AgoJuly 29, 1948
It has been announced that the indoor recreation center in Curwensville will be undergoing an expansion. The main point of the expansion is that the rooms inside the building will be enlarged, which will lead to more space for recreational activities. The project will take several months to complete, and will be funded by several donations and funds raised for the project in the last year.
100 Years AgoJuly 29, 1923
Construction of the Mahaffey bridge is finally complete. After months of tedious work and repairs to the surface of the bridge, it has now been reopened for those to drive and walk across, but not all is well. According to many witnesses of the bridges construction, and from those who have walked over the bridge itself upon completion, the construction company had done a poor job in the repairs.