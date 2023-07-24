20 Years Ago
July 28, 2003
Amanda Patkalitsky of Houtzdale was named the official Clearfield County Fair Queen this week, as a result of the 15th Annual Clearfield County Fair Queen Competition. Patkalitsky was crowned by last year’s champion Jamie Jo Orcutt. The runner up to the prestigious prize was Rachel Carr of Morrisdale.
50 Years AgoJuly 28, 1973
The Clearfield County Fair is coming up and several business are making adjustments to their schedules and hours of operation for the week, including the Clearfield Community Pool. As a matter of fact, the pool will be closing for the duration of the fair parade. The pool will be shutting its doors at 5 p.m. that day, and will resume regular hours of operation for the rest of the week.
75 Years AgoJuly 28, 1948
Several towns and communities in Clearfield County honored the fallen this past weekends with memorials and ceremonies all around. Memorials were held in Smoke Run, Curwensville, Clearfield, Osceola Mills and Lecontes Mills, with several more planned for the following week.
100 Years AgoJuly 28, 1923
Yesterday a small firemen’s festival was agreed to be held at the Clearfield County courthouse yesterday, and in the midst of the pandemonium an accident occurred. Several firemen were rushing their way to the celebration, when the driver took a turn too quickly and the fire truck tumbled over. Firemen were strewn about the sidewalks, and many were taken to the hospital, but thankfully none were seriously injured.