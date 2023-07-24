20 Years Ago
July 27, 2003
The Houtzdale Days parade was held yesterday and according to Houtzdale Days Committee President Paul Clancy, this year’s celebration was the largest one to date. “Everything went great; we had out biggest crowd ever,” Clancy said. Because the celebration this year was such a success, the HCPA has decided to expand the celebration to Hanna Street for next years festivities.
50 Years AgoJuly 27, 1973
An egg shortage has taken a grip on Clearfield County, with the supply of eggs being decreased drastically in the past month. Much like the recent prices of eggs today, an increase in egg-pricing was exhibited in 1973 as well, with the price of a dozen eggs reportedly rising all the way up to $1.50.
75 Years AgoJuly 27, 1948
In the wake of the upcoming Clearfield County Fair, The Progress has been gearing up to release a 36-page. Tabloid on the fair, and all that it set to contain this year. It is one of the largest tabloids released with the paper and within it pages information can be found about the performers of the fair, the vendors attending the fair this year and anything else important that you can think of regarding the fair.
100 Years AgoJuly 27, 1923
The Prohibition is in full swing, and the county police has been cracking down on illicit liquor manufacturers. The efforts that the department is putting in is proving fruitful, as the department has caught several prominent, local manufacturers this month alone, with over thirty gallons of the illegal substance being contained.