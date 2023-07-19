20 Years Ago
July 26, 2003
The 2003 Clearfield County Fair Queen will be selected tomorrow at 3 p.m. sharp. The fair queen and her runner up from the year prior will crown the queen this year. The queen will be crowned at the grandstand stage at the Clearfield Driving Park. Each nominee will go through their respective categories and after their showing is over and the judging is done, the queen will be announced.
50 Years AgoJuly 26, 1973
The Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority approved a $660,000 loan from the new Target Sportswear plant to be constructed on Coal Hill Road. The construction is taking place at the site of the former Clearfield Airport. The building is expected to be complete early in the year of 1974.
75 Years AgoJuly 26, 1948
Unlike the Clearfield American Legion baseball team of 1923, the Clearfield Indians maintained its undefeated season after mounting a comeback win against Kramer. The team won by a margin of six-to-two, and after giving up two early runs, the Clearfield pitcher responded by shutting Kramer out from the second inning on, striking out 11 batters.
100 Years AgoJuly 26, 1923
Rotarian Allen Pearce stood up at the rotary meeting last night, and claimed that the ball players in the area should be funded better than they are. The program has brought baseball to the community for the first time in years and with great feedback from the audience and community, many believe that this suggestion should be made true.