20 Years Ago
July 25, 2003
Houtzdale Days is entering its second day today and there is a full slate of events planned for the evening in Houtzdale. With the parade starting at 6 p.m., there are also going to be performances from choruses, bands and individual artists all evening.
50 Years AgoJuly 25, 1973
The monkey on the loose has been returned to his owner and his name has been detailed as well. Charlie, the monkey at hand, was returned to his owner this morning. He was picked up around the Vo-tech last night around 9:30 p.m., and clipped onto his leather leash so that he doesn’t escape again.
75 Years AgoJuly 25, 1948
Philipsburg is going to be host to an 18-week firemen’s training program. All volunteer firefighters are welcome to attend, and the program will be under the direction of Charles Saxon from Bellefonte. This training program is sponsored by the state and a certificate will be presented to all firefighters that finish the course.
100 Years AgoJuly 25, 1923
An Osceola Mills girl is bring praised for her heroics yesterday evening. Seven-year-old Veronica Chearney was playing with her friend yesterday when a speeding car came careening around the corner. Chearney had noticed before her friend and had dove and pushed her friend out of the vehicle’s way, saving her life. However, this heroic action came at a cost, as Chearney will end up losing seven of her fingers.