20 Years Ago
July 24, 2003
With the dry weather evident in Progressland this summer, house and debris fires have been on the ride and all the more difficult to stop. With a fatal fire taking place in South Philipsburg last week, the local fire departments have been on their toes all summer, including last night, when a fire hit the Chester Hill mayor’s home. Everybody was safe and there were not injuries to any.
50 Years AgoJuly 24, 1973
Last night the Clearfield Police and the area State and Game Commission received a call from Clearfield Resident Olive Pluebell claiming to have seen a small black monkey on her back porch. After several other calls rang in, the authorities arrived to the scene to investigate. From 8:30 p.m. onwards, the officials in the area spent the evening attempting to wrangle the monkey.
75 Years AgoJuly 24, 1948
World War II had taken away a lot of the local recreational activities in the area when it as going on, including the Sunday evening concerts at Elliott Park. However, now that the war has ended and things are continuing to return to what they were before, the popular Clearfield staple is returning to the park. Sunday afternoons will once again be filled with music in the park.
100 Years Ago
July 24, 1923
Tragedy was narrowly avoided at a boy scout came in Shawville yesterday evening, as a 14-year-old Osceola Mills saved one of his fellow scouts from the bottom of a well, after he had fallen in yesterday. Scout Carroll had formed a makeshift rope of his clothing and some rope he happened to have on-hand, and pulled his partner out of the well. After adults were contacted, the boy in the well was promptly rushed to the hospital.