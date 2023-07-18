20 Years Ago
July 22, 2003
The Westover Bluegrass Festival is set to begin on Thursday.This festival is coming off the back of experiences success of another bluegrass festival held here earlier in the year. The Westover Fire Volunteer Company is in charge of the organization of the event, and the event will run from Thursday until Sunday. It will take place at the fire company’s fire hall.
50 Years AgoJuly 22, 1973
Firemen are often times overlooked for their massive contribution to the set-up of county fairs, heritage days celebrations and carnivals in the area. However, on this date a full-sized article was published in The Progress giving credit to all 150 firefighters that have helped with the setting-up of the Clearfield County Fair this year.
75 Years AgoJuly 22, 1948
The Miss Clearfield County Contest has been completed, but this year something unusual has come up — after the contest was over, a roundup was made about the finances of the event, and instead of breaking even or showing profits like other years, a deficit of $181.09 has been shown. The contest has not grown this past year like other years, and contest officials are looking for ways to make that money back.
100 Years AgoJuly 22, 1923
After a two-game series was split with the baseball team of Byrnedale, the Clearfield baseball team had recently hosted the baseball team out of Idamar. Idamar’s men had travelled over an hour and a half to be here to play Clearfield’s men and left triumphant with seven-to-zero skunking of Clearfield. The game was close until the sixth inning, when Idamar opened up for six runs, establishing what proved to be an insurmountable lead.