20 Years Ago
July 21, 2003
A week full of festivities for the town of Curwensville has come to an end, as the Curwensville Day parade marked the closing of the celebration. However, the parade was grand and many citizens of Curwensville lined the streets to watch and fill their bags with candy. Despite a few challenges face this year at Curwensville Days, this year’s celebration can still be chalked up as a successful one.
50 Years Ago
July 21, 1973
In Houtzdale last night a rather important meeting was held regarding the formation of the potential Moshannon Valley Council of Governments — an organization that would send representatives for the 17 municipalities in the Moshannon Valley area to work together for solving problems within the community regarding matters that spanned across multiple municipalities.
75 Years AgoJuly 21, 1948
The ten-day Christian and Mission Alliance camp meeting in Mahaffey is taking place this week, but one problem the camp faces year after year is the lack of volunteers necessary to help upkeep the camp. It is a large task and despite its daunting outlook, the volunteers working there manage to get it done every year. This task is done so well, that it has garnered attention from radio stations and newspapers alike in the area.
100 Years AgoJuly 21, 1923
Moose Creek is looking like its going to be getting dammed-up in the near future, after a meeting of the Clearfield Borough Council last night. The dam is going to be projected to be put in sometime in the near future, and the goal of such a dam would be to help create a safe, clean swimming spot for children in the future.