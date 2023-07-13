20 Years Ago
July 19, 2003
Rev. Cecil Cowder of Bigler was in the spotlight of out weekly feature stories in the Progress today, as he had served a large span of his life serving as a chaplain in the military. Cowder carries with him endless memories and experiences from his time serving, along with several medals and honors he had received along the way.
50 Years AgoJuly 19, 1973
A new service has been announced in Lawrence Township. Township meetings have been very popular in the municipality in recent months, but not everybody can get there. However, with this new service, if you’re looking to get to a township meeting and don’t have a way to get there, you can call the township, and a bus will come and get you — along with anyone else who may need a ride.
75 Years AgoJuly 19, 1948
Black Moshannon State Park has played host to several lovely events over the year, with its most recent now being a picnic held by the Philipsburg Masons. This picnic will be a basket picnic, and all masons and their families are invited to come and participate in a day of fun and good spirits.
100 Years AgoJuly 19, 1923
Two playground parties are being planned tomorrow evening in the Witmer and East End parks in Clearfield. The event is open to the public, and the hope is that all children, parents and friends will come to participate in what is sure to be a fun-filled evening. Bringing your own food and seating is encouraged as well.