Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Blair County in central Pennsylvania... Northern Cambria County in central Pennsylvania... Southwestern Clearfield County in central Pennsylvania... * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 1004 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Punxsutawney to near Belsano, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Northern Cambria, Curwensville, Bellwood, Patton, Hyde, Hastings, Tipton, Carrolltown, Blandburg, Prince Gallitzin State Park, Belsano and Colver. This includes Interstate 99 from mile markers 40 to 45. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH