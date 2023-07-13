20 Years Ago
July 18, 2003
Right in between Houtzdale Days and Philipsburg Heritage Days fits Curwensville Days, and at this year’s celebration there has been no shortage of entertainment whatsoever. The highlight of yesterday’s celebration was a fiddling contest. Fiddlers from all around gathered in Curwensville to entertain the crowd and showcase their fiddling expertise on the grand stage.
50 Years AgoJuly 18, 1973
A decision was made by the West Branch school board at its meeting yesterday to reject a potential, tentative teacher contact agreement, and this was reportedly in no way influenced by the superintendent John Deliman. “The board was in no way influenced by what I have said in the past, I will always recommend that they vote how they want,” Deliman said.
75 Years AgoJuly 18, 1948
Miss Joyce Woolridge of Woodland has officially been named this year’s Miss Clearfield. Woolridge will go on to represent Clearfield County at the Pennsylvania finals of the Miss America Pageant in Allentown. Woolridge was originally a stand-in for the position, but the original winner ended being too young to qualify for the Miss Clearfield, so Woolridge ended up taking home the award.
100 Years AgoJuly 18, 1923
The Clearfield Baseball team’s only three losses have been at the hands of Philipsburg, but yesterday the team traveled to Elk County to face Byrnedale’s baseball team, courtesy of their invitation. Clearfield made the trek up, and trekked back sore losers, dropping a close, fast-paced game, four to three. However, Clearfield will have a chance for vengeance, as Byrnedale will be making the reverse trip here for the second leg off the matchup.