20 Years Ago
July 17, 2003
It has been announced that there will new events on tap for the Houtzdale Days celebration this year. One of the new events in question is the addition of an arts show. And the other addition this year will be the inclusion of a closing fireworks show. Kneppy’s Fireworks has been brought in to put on a display for all at the celebration this year.
50 Years AgoJuly 17, 1973
Philipsburg is hosting a tree council today, with representatives from several different places all across the globe. To be exact, fifty popular tree enthusiasts from the United States and five from separate countries are all gathering here to discuss their love and passion for trees at the World Poplar Council. The gathering will take place in a meeting and ball room at the Harbor Inn.
75 Years AgoJuly 17, 1948
The United States Weather Bureau station located at the Black Moshannon Airport is slated to be completely abandoned by U.S. Weather Bureau by August 14. This news is coming directly from the weather service itself, and several residents of the surrounding areas are planning a protest against the move, at the station itself. More information on when the protest will be is coming in a following paper.
100 Years AgoJuly 17, 1923
After grossly overspending their budget for the year of 1922, the Clearfield Regional Hospital is being forced into making great cutbacks, and will need to curtail some if its expenses immediately. However, this isn’t the only hospital in the state suffering cutbacks. Several other regional hospitals have been facing stricter budgets being made at the hand of the governor.