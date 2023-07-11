20 Years Ago
July 15, 2003
The Curwensville Hose and Ladder Company are set to receive $112,401 in funding from FEMA funds. This influx of revenue will be put towards the direct purchase of 22 new air packs for the fire company, along with several other pieces of new equipment and backup items. The new packs cost about $3,600 each, and will be replacing the old packs that the fire department has been using for the last 15 years.
50 Years AgoJuly 15, 1973
Dr. William R. Harkins of Osceola Mills is usually known around the area for his work in dentistry, and for being a cleft palate specialist. However, this week, Harkins has made the trek across the globe to Sydney, Australia to participate in the 20th annual Australia Dental Congress and the 61st annual session of the Dental Federation Internationale.
75 Years AgoJuly 15, 1948
Th Moshannon Valley YMCA has recently finished the renovation of their indoor swimming pool, and it is open for business. With its new opening, the YMCA is now starting a new program for children looking to take swim lessons. The pool has been closed since this past February, and citizens of the area will surely be glad to have a place to safely swim again.
100 Years AgoJuly 15, 1923
After suffering a their third defeat of the season, with all three coming by the hands of Philipsburg, the Clearfield baseball team needed to get back on track — and that they did against Janesville. The Janesville team of south Clearfield county traveled to Clearfield to play the home team, only to get walked over by a margin of 11 runs. The final score ended up being 12 to one, in favor of Clearfield. The home team scored at least a run in every inning but the second and third.