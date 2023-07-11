20 Years Ago
July 14, 2003
The annual Walker Financial Services Golf Tournament is set to take place this year on July 26, and the proceeds from the tournament are going to be benefitting the Clearfield Area School District and its field house. This is the fourth year the tournament has taken place, and this year the teams filled up faster than any years before. “The 36 teams are all filled up already, faster than the previous three years too,” said Event Organizer Forrest Chapman.
50 Years AgoJuly 14, 1973
Tom Gatewood, an NFL receiver for the New York Giants, was making his was across the country to the Giants training complex in New York, when he happened to be passing through the Clearfield area. His trip here was longer than initially anticipated, as the receiver’s car crashed into a bridge on Interstate 80. Gatewood was taken to the hospital, where it was determined that he had no serious injuries.
75 Years AgoJuly 14, 1948
The coal mining industry is still booming in Progressland and to measure just how successful this area has been in excavating coal, a survey was done to measure just how much coal was collected over the last several months. The results for the month of May for the eighth district, headquartered in Philipsburg, have come in, and the numbers are significantly higher than the surrounding districts. District eight pulled approximately 668,000 tons of coal out of the earth.
100 Years AgoJuly 14, 1923
Usually cold, flu and communicable disease season takes place in the fall and winter, when the children go back to school and the weather is colder, however, this summer, communicable disease has been running rampant in Progressland. Several cases of scarlet fever, wooping and a general flu are going around in Clearfield alone.