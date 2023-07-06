20 Years Ago
July 12, 2003
High school graduations around Progressland went on as normal this year, however, Brockway Area High school had someone rather unique graduate from their school this year. Grampian native, and WWII veteran Charles Hicks received his high school diploma from the school district at the spry age of 79 this past spring, completing a life-long mission of his
50 Years AgoJuly 12, 1973
150 employees of the Philipsburg State General Hospital are set to go on strike at midnight tonight. The employees will be protesting the state’s failure to enact a new budget by the appropriate time. The strike will affect virtually every department in the hospital.
75 Years Ago
July 12, 1948
The otherwise sleepy town of Karthaus has been shaken up lately, with several accidents occurring within two days time in the town. The most recent crash involved a three-car pile up, however, all of the people in the cars survived. There was eight people involved in the accident, and unfortunately all eight suffered minor injuries. The total damages of the accident piled up just over the $1,000 mark.
100 Years AgoJuly 12, 1923
The Clearfield Italian Band is putting on a surprise free concert outside of the Clearfield County Courthouse tonight, as a part of their surprise summer concert series. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. and for those who want to go and support and listen to good music should be in attendance.