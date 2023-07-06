20 Years Ago
July 11, 2003
Rain during important events has been a common theme for the year of 2003. Both the Riverfront Festival in Clearfield and the Firemen’s Festival in Osceola Mills have been greeted with rain. The same things goes for Philipsburg Heritage Days. The opening day of the festival has been greeted with showers and storms, but despite the rain, the events and festivities have been continuing on successfully, as scheduled.
50 Years Ago
July 11, 1973
A bill was presented before the Senate today, that if passed would allot nearly $500,000 to the Mid-State Airport for renovations. The House of Representatives has already approved the bill. The money received from the bill would go directly towards runway and lighting improvements at the airport. The bill overall is worth $4.3 million, and the rest of the funds would be split between several other regional airports.
75 Years AgoJuly 11, 1948
The Columbia Firemen’s Festival isn’t the only firemen’s festival going on in Progressland. The Winburne Fire Company is planning a week-long celebration to help provide funding for the purchase of its new fire truck. Rides, concessions, games, contest and live entertainment is on the schedule for the week, and the affair is going to take place the week following Saturday, July 15.
100 Years AgoJuly 11, 1923
The lightning storms that have been plaguing the region have continued throughout the week. Although very pretty to look at from afar, these storms can, and have been, bringing some great damage to properties around the area. Last night, a bolt struck the Clearfield Pipe Sewer Company and blew a hole through its roof. The strike also damaged telephone and electric poles, leaving residents of the area without power.