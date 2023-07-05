20 Years Ago
July 10, 2003
The Houtzdale Line Trail has officially become a a part of the National Recreational Trail System. United States Secretary of Interior Gale Norton approved it yesterday. The line trail is a rail-trail that stretches for ten miles through the meadows and mountains surrounding the area. The trail dates back to the 1800s, and the trail enjoyers can enjoy several different varieties of nature and history features.
50 Years AgoJuly 10, 1973
Residents of the Highview Village, Country Club Hills and Greenview sections of Lawrence Township made their grievances known to the County Housing Authority at its meeting last night. Several people showed up to support the opposition of a low-income housing project that has been highlighted to for the area.
75 Years AgoJuly 10, 1948
The mercantile sections of displays at the Clearfield County Fair used to be just another section to walk past and glance at, but over the last few years the table has turned into quite the popular attraction. The price of a display booth has been constantly on the rise, and this year they are the most expensive they’ve ever been, with the fair-goers looking to get their hands on as much home-made merchandise as they can.
100 Years AgoJuly 10, 1923
The quiet town of Karthaus has been rocked by a Typhoid Fever epidemic, however, signs are showing the slowing of the disease. The rate of infection has decreased and the number of infected people have shown a decrease as well. 18 people in the town have been diagnosed with Typhoid, and all 18 of them are looking like they are on the mend.