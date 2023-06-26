20 Years Ago
July 1, 2003
Four school districts in Clearfield County have officially approved the budgets for the following school year. Curwensville, Philipsburg-Osceola, West Branch and Glendale School Districts have all approved their budgets. Some of these schools are looking forward to renovation projects as well, which may lead to some increased budgets.
50 Years AgoJuly 1, 1973
While nowadays, the Columbia Fire Company is holding their 101st Annual Firemen’s Festival in Osceola Mills, fifty years ago on this date, the fire company was only at their 51st festival. The festival kicked off today in Osceola Mills, and just like today, there is a car show, a massive parade and several different activities to take part in. The festival will last until this following Sunday.
75 Years AgoJuly 1, 1948
Bass season opened up today in Pennsylvania and fishermen all over will be hitting the streams, ponds, lakes and rivers to try and get their hooks suck in on this year’s largest bass. The Little Clearfield Creek and the Sabula Dam were the only two places in Clearfield County that were stocked with bass throughout the year.
100 Years AgoJuly 1, 1923
With the Prohibition in full swing, a local Boggs Township alcohol peddler was caught providing a group of young men with some outlawed booze. The police officers in attendance at the Curwensville carnival were enjoying their time off-the-clock whenever they noticed a group of young men all drinking from the same canister. Upon being questioned by the police, the young men immediately confessed to the crime, along with the man who provided them the drink.