20 Years Ago
June 8, 2003
Despite another rainy day, the festivities thrown at the Riverfront Festival in Clearfield just couldn't be stopped. At the start of the festival, the weather started off hot and sunny, but the skies only became more and more grey throughout the weekend. But a good time was still to be had, as the annual canoe race, the 5K, and the fireworks display all still took place as planned.
50 Years Ago
June 8, 1973
The Three Rivers Band is coming to Clearfield, as the band has scheduled two concerts at the Clearfield Community Swimming Pool. Hailing from Pittsburgh, the band will be playing their shows on July 10 and July 17, and intent on showing off their musical abilities to the most full extent.
75 Years Ago
June 8, 1948
School is out, and kids are running rampant again all across Clearfield County. Parents will be wondering how to handle their kids, but as of today they can just send them to the playground. Dan Snyder, Clearfield Recreation Association Head, has announced that all playground activities are to begin officially this summer, all across the Clearfield County area.
100 Years Ago
June 8, 1923
Clearfield's first baseball game of the summer was last night against bitter rivals Philipsburg, and it was a hotly-contested game. It was a defensive outing, with both teams making several snappy plays to prevent their opposite number from scoring. Philipsburg ended up the victor, after launching a two-run home run over the fence. Both teams played well, and there is hope that more games like that will come in the future.