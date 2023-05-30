20 Years Ago
June 7, 2003
Saint Francis Catholic Church has been bestowed the honor of kicking off the Erie Diocese's Sesquicentennial Celebrations for its 150th anniversary this week. St. Francis Church is the oldest parish in the diocese, and will be holding several events and festivities this coming week.
50 Years Ago
June 7, 1973
With summer upcoming in the area, that means several school districts will be performing some much needed maintenance and construction to their schools, including Woodland Elementary and Leonard Grade School. Bids arrived yesterday for brand new sprinkler systems at both schools, with the low bid being awarded to Sandberg Fire Protection Corp. of Erie.
75 Years Ago
June 7, 1948
In the otherwise tranquil and undisturbed town of LeContes Mills, there has been little to trouble the residents in recent years. However, and recent fire has shocked the town and its citizens. A two-story frame house caught fire early Sunday morning, and completely destroyed the house and its contents. The cause of the fire is unknown, and the residents of the home both made it out alive.
100 Years Ago
June 7, 1923
New plans have been unveiled about the reconstruction and renovation of the Clearfield Moose Temple, which would make this lodge one of the most modern, beautiful lodges in western Pennsylvania. The lodge has been under construction for months now, and the construction of the new building is set to begin this summer.