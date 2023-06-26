20 Years Ago
June 30, 2003
Bigler residents are taking the town’s 150th anniversary as an opportunity to reconnect with those who they might not have seen or talked to in several years. “This celebration has been all about reconnecting,” said Township Resident Alan Walker. The five days of festivities have been incredibly successful, including the pig roast, marked by the appearance of Senator Rick Santorum.
50 Years AgoJune 30, 1973
It has been announced toady that reserved tickets for the Clearfield County Fair will go on sale next Thursday, July 5, at the trailer next to the Courthouse Plaza. Citizens are urged to act quickly, as the tickets for Clearfield County’s most popular event are predicted to go very quickly. The office will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the fair officially opens July 30.
75 Years AgoJune 30, 1948
Relief for the hot, humid and dry weather is finally set to arrive within the upcoming weeks. Progressland has been blitzed by heatwave after heatwave this summer, with little-to-no respite. However, for the first time in weeks, rain is on the horizon. The latest forecasting has predicted an oncoming cold front. While the heat will still remain, Clearfield County residents can rest easy knowing that rest is coming.
100 Years AgoJune 30, 1923
A plea has been published on the front page of The Progress today, urging people to take precaution so that children in the area can enjoy the Fourth of July without sickness. Mumps, Measles and Chicken Pox has been ravaging the area as of late, but with some luck and proper safety precautions, the children will be able to enjoy their holidays illness-free.