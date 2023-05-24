20 Years Ago
June 3, 2003
The Clearfield Middle School has a new employee in its ranks, in the form of Officer Mike Morris. Morris is an officer for the Lawrence Township Police Department, but has taken on a new role as the middle school's resource officer. "It's a tough job," Morris said. "You've got to be a cop, a counselor and a teacher all at the same time." After eight years at the police department, Morris is eager for his new role.
50 Years Ago
June 3, 1973
The 86th Annual Curwensville Area High School Alumni Banquet was held this past weekend, and had a great turnout. Nearly 300 people made an appearance at the event. The banquet was dedicated to the memory of Robert S. Robinson, class of 1932. J. Thomas Dale Jr, class of 1933, spoke at the event. Dale is a 31-year veteran of federal government service, and spoke words of encouragement and support to the crowd.
75 Years Ago
June 3, 1948
Over 200 Curwensville residents came in support of, and to bid farewell to, Rev. Rollin H. Taylor, his wife and his children. Taylor is taking on a new challenge in Williamsport at a Methodist Church there, after serving at the Curwensville Methodist Church for over five years. Rev. Ezra Parks from Altoona is the replacement pastor, and is expected to start soon.
100 Years Ago
June 3, 1923
The State Council of the Order United American Men have announced that they will be meeting in Clearfield, on June 12. There will be approximately 100 delegates here from the OUAM, and several visitors from elsewhere. This has not been the first visit to Clearfield by the organization, and will not be the last.