20 Years Ago
June 28, 2003
The Westover Food Pantry in the Clearfield County portion of Harmony School District has been serving members of the school district for several years now, but are now being thrust into the spotlight. The people of the this community who are making under a certain amount of money per year are welcome to come into the Westover Food Pantry, get a hot meal and even take some home.
50 Years AgoJune 28, 1973
A short circuit underground around the Clearfield County Vocational Technical School earlier today has led to several houses and areas of Clearfield without power. The short had occurred around 4:30 a.m. and was not detected until about 9:30 a.m. Penelec officials are hoping to have the power turned back on to these houses by mid-afternoon.
75 Years AgoJune 28, 1948
A local boy who went missing over 12 hours ago in the Susquehanna River was found this morning, passed away. The body was recovered this morning around 9 a.m. and was found about 25 feet away from the shore. The boy was 17 years old, from Grampian, and roughly 200 firemen from the surrounding fire companies were deployed to help aid the search.
100 Years AgoJune 28, 1923
Fireworks season has hit the Clearfield County area and Progressland couldn’t be more prepared. There are several festivals and parades with fireworks set to conclude them. Fourth of July celebrations are also going to be taking place soon and residents will be more than excited to see them.