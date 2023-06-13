20 Years Ago
June 21, 2003
The state dog warden, Harold Walstrom, alongside two other dog wardens, will be conducting sweeps of houses in the areas. They will be on the looking for unlicensed dogs, and will be issuing a fine to anyone in ownership of a dog without a license. It is estimated that there are over 3,000 unlicensed dogs in Clearfield County alone, and these men are on a mission to find them.
50 Years AgoJune 21, 1973
Coalport’s medical center is exhibiting great progress in its renovation, with the project supposedly being incredibly ahead of schedule. Further inspection of the ground is expected to take place this coming week, but given that the workers continue to move forward at such a blistering pace, the medical center’s renovation will be complete as early as July.
75 Years AgoJune 21, 1948
Clearfield welcomes its second ever radio station this coming week, as WTWS-AM is set to air this Tuesday. The station is set to operate on 250 watts of power, and is set to bring all of today’s hit to the ears of all Clearfield County residents tuning in to listen. The station can be heard on the 1490 AM radio dial.
100 Years AgoJune 21, 1923
Clearfield baseball continues to be a thing of beauty this season. Coming off of a narrow loss to the Philipsburg team, the Clearfield team played host to Osceola’s team yesterday, and came out on the winning side of a lopsided matchup. Osceola just couldn’t match Clearfield’s offensive prowess, as Clearfield ran away the winner by a score of 13 to 6.