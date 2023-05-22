20 Years Ago
June 2, 2003
HIPAA was the subject of conversation this time of year, as The Progress published an article by Lori Dehn, the Moshannon Valley Bureau Chief. Dehn took the time to localize the act, and explain what exactly it meant for those in a smaller, tight-knit community like those in Clearfield County.
50 Years Ago
June 2, 1973
The second annual Madera Fireman's Celebration is drawing to a conclusion today with a grand parade. Fire companies and area bands will be participating in the event, and the parade will kick off at 4 p.m.. The celebration has lasted for nine straight days, with concessions, rides and various games being among the activities taken part in.
75 Years Ago
June 2, 1948
Hundreds of students will rejoice this coming Thursday in 1948, as this is officially the last day of the school year for several school districts in the county. After Thursday, summer will have officially arrived for students in the Philipsburg, Clearfield, Curwensville and Lawrence Township School Districts. Hyde School District's last day however, will be on Friday.
100 Years Ago
June 2, 1923
There has been a great debate on what to do with the rowdy boys in the are this coming summer. The school year has ended, and for the summer months parents will be wondering what to do to occupy their children. In 1923, the general sentiment was to let your kids relax and be lazy, but there has been a greater push to involve your children into the workforce- according to an article published at the time.