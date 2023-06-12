20 Years Ago
June 19, 2003
The Union Township Municipal Authority has issued a statement that the town of Rockton is experiencing extraordinarily low levels of water for this time of year. Residents of Rockton are being told to boil any water gotten through a faucet before using. This shortage is expected to last for several more days at least, as maintenance crews are hard at work attempting to correct the issue.
50 Years AgoJune 19, 1973
As of today in 1973, The Progress has officially implemented the new, “offset,” way of printing and publishing. So what did this mean for those receiving the paper on a daily basis at this time? Well, while there is no change in pricing, there will be a change to the design of the paper, and the way things look. The entire printing process has been changed, and all employees at The Progress are excited and prepared for the change.
75 Years AgoJune 19, 1948
A reorganization meeting was held for the Boy Scouts Troop No. 3 in Plymptonville, with William Winkler being named the new scoutmaster at the end of the evening. This isn’t the only change coming to the reorganized troop though, as the meeting times for the troop will be shifted to Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
100 Years AgoJune 19, 1923
Clearfield has been a growing town lately, with several plans for new buildings being announced and started in recent weeks. This borough growth spurt doesn’t seem to be nearing a halt either, as Elk Tanning Co. recently announced that is has secured building permits from the Borough Council, and will be building eight new two-story buildings on Bigler Ave. to help house all of the company’s employees.