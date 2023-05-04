20 Years Ago
May 9, 2003
The Boy Scouts held their Susquehanna District Recognition Dinner in Curwensville last night. Several awards were handed out to individual boy scout, troops as a whole and their leaders, and Peter Smith- president of the Boy Scout Bucktail Council made a grand speech. “The boy scouts program stands out as a channel for youth to become involved with wholesome activities.
50 Years AgoMay 9, 1973
Residents in the Clearfield, Philipsburg and Curwensville are to be reminded that the new Fresh Air Program is taking place this summer. The purpose of this program is to invite children in from cities- children who normally don’t get the opportunity to spend summer in rural areas outside.
75 Years AgoMay 9, 1948
In Madera, a successful production of “Gertie’s Uncle,” is to be put on at the old Bigler Township High School on May 13. The cast has been reported to be very excited to act in the three-part comedy, and is looking forward to a potentially sold-out crowd. The play involved a girl who pretends to be another girl’s uncle, and gets herself into all sorts of trouble doing so.
100 Years AgoMay 9, 1923
Many stores in Philipsburg acted in unison today, when they decided to close their doors early every Thursday afternoon, from May 10 to September 1, per an agreement advertised this morning. The business participating in the closings include 13 grocers, four clothing stores, six meat markets, five drug stores alongside many others.