20 Years Ago
May 8, 2003
Downtown Clearfield set to display several patriotic bannisters and decorations for the summer. The Clearfield County Business District Authority has decided to decorate the downtown area with American flag themed signs and yellow ribbon, in conjunction with the Downtown Lighting Fund. 64 lampposts will be decorated, and the decor will throughout the entire summer
50 Years Ago
May 8, 1973
The Philipsburg Recreation Board received a $1,000 boost in funding to their most recently obtained grant, as requested by recreation board chairman David Tyler. The additional funds received will be put to use to create a new playground at local parks, as well as the expansion of a local recreational softball league.
75 Years Ago
May 8, 1948
There is going to be a county-wide recognition of the national holiday, Mother's Day. There will be several restaurant promotions offering discounts for mothers, sales at local stores, events being held at local parks and businesses and church services themes to show appreciation for al of the mothers out there, working hard to help provide for their families and raise their children.
100 Years Ago
May 8, 1923
The Clearfield Moose has decided to finally erect their new two-story building. The building's erection is located at the third lot on Market St., and will be erected on May 15. The original plan for the building was supposed to contain an additional story, but the bids received were too high in price for the Moose to afford, it was lowered to two.