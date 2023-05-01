20 Years Ago
May 6, 2003
At yesterday’s Moshannon Valley School District’s building and grounds committee meeting, tempers ran high when discussing the matter of the school district’s proposed plan for renovation. The planned project was to renovate the elementary school, the high school, and the athletic fields, and the project is estimated to cost around $15.8 million.
50 Years AgoMay 6, 1973
The third-annual anti-rabies clinic was held this past weekend, and was a massive success. 939 animals came to get their rabies shots- 173 cats and 766 dogs to be exact. There was a steady stream of pet owners from the opening of the clinic to the end, and it featured a host of unique and usual pet breeds.
75 Years AgoMay 6, 1948
At their usual monthly meeting, Curwensville council members discussed ways to prepare their local Irvin Park for an increased usage over the summer months. There are several improvements slated for the park, including a general litter clean-up of the area, and a deeper inspection of the Susquehanna River area, just to start making this park better for the public.
100 Years AgoMay 6, 1923
The Clearfield Hospital hopes to establish itself as, “more than just a place for the sick to be treated,” this week on National Hospital Day. It hopes to establish itself as an establishment for higher education, and a place where the public can come to learn how to keep well.