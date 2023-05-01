20 Years Ago
May 5, 2003
The 2004-2004 Clearfield County Dairy Princess and Dairy Maids were crowned this past Saturday. Cheryl Curry, 17, was crowned Dairy Princess, and Ashley Durandetta, 10, and Courtney Bakaysa, 9, were named the Dairy maids at the 34th annual dairy princess program.
50 Years AgoMay 5, 1973
The Taylor Rental Center on Daisy Street in Clearfield opened its doors for the first time today, and announced a grand opening sale, spanning from today all the way up to May 19. During this grand opening sale, Taylor Rental Center will be offering several free items, products and promotions for several guests at this time.
75 Years AgoMay 5, 1948
Curwensville Area School District has also acknowledged its observance of National Music week, and will be offering a music festival to be held in the Locust Street Auditorium. Earle Wilde, the music director for the Curwensville School District, will be in charge of the festival, and there will be seven different groups performing from grades five through 12.
100 Years Ago
May 5, 1923
The final day of, “Boys Week,” in Clearfield County was a massive success, according to the Clearfield Rotary Club. The Rotary Club celebrated by offering to give the boys of the area public tours of the area’s most prominent industrial plants. The boys wanted to, “See more of Clearfield,” and the plants had happily obliged.