20 Years Ago
May 4, 2003
Coalport held a Loyalty Day Parade, which was led by the National Honor Guard this past weekend. In order to celebrate the holiday, students in Centre, Clearfield and Blair Counties were asked to write a small essay detailing, “what the Pledge of Allegiance means to me.” The National Honor Guard came all the way up from Washington D.C. to lead the parade.
50 Years AgoMay 4, 1973
Clearfield County Officials acted on several matters today after a three hour session. Some of the problems that the officials took action on were the fluoridation of the water supply, an issue ongoing with the Municipal Authority membership and the accepting of a recreational plan proposed by the Recreational Advisory Committee.
75 Years AgoMay 4, 1948
After a heated Philipsburg Borough meeting, it was voted upon that Borough funding be used to finance a mosquito control plan in the area. The areas covered in the plan would include the Philipsburg Borough, Rush Township, Chester Hill Borough, Decatur Township, and South Philipsburg. It is estimated that the plan proposed would cost just over $2,000 to fund.
100 Years AgoMay 4, 1923
The Clearfield County Home Builder’s Company is working faster than usual finish up plans regarding the houses secured in the Second Ward. The houses to be constructed and renovated here will have a greater curb appeal, and in doing so will attempt more wealthy businessmen to move into the area.