20 Years Ago
May 3, 2003
A groundbreaking was held today for Lock Haven University’s Clearfield Campus, as a new student housing facility was built. This groundbreaking comes just two years after another building on campus was opened. The building is 15,000 square feet, and will house up to 36 students. University president, Dr. Craig Dean Willis said, “This is all about the students, and this is a great addition.”
50 Years AgoMay 3, 1973
Several Lawrence Township citizens showed up to the first of the semi-monthly meetings angry on this date. And the reason for such anger- an intended repeal of the townships sub-division ordinance. Just over 50 members of the community came to protest this decision, and before adjournment, after hard deliberation, the officials of the township gave them an answer.
75 Years AgoMay 3, 1948
The Clearfield School District will be in observance of National Music Week. The elementary, middle, and high school will be holding musical-related events open to the public to celebrate. The events are titled, “Evening of Music,” and will feature bands and choruses from the junior and high school levels.
100 Years AgoMay 3, 1923
Today is the last possible day to sign up for the marble-shooting contest, with 63 people already signed up for the competition. Those who are wanting to participate can sign up at the local YMCA, and the contest itself will be held promptly at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning at the Clearfield High School.