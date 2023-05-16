20 Years Ago
May 27, 2003
Sinnamahoning Sportsman's Club announced the date of their 2003 snake hunt. The hunt is going to be taking place on June 14 and 15. The hunt is going to take place on the Sportsman's Club's grounds, per usual, and the event will be organized by the Keystone Reptile Club. There will be vendors at the occasion.
50 Years Ago
May 27, 1973
There have been recent reports about a crashed plane somewhere in between Philipsburg and Sandy Ridge. However, after further investigation by the state police, those claims have been officially been proven false. Reports began rolling in the day prior to the confirmation, and flares set up from an accident on the main road from earlier in the day had led people to believe that a plane had crashed.
75 Years Ago
May 27, 1948
The Clearfield Hospital Medical Staff have elected a new president. At last night's annual reorganization meeting, Dr. Ward O. Wilson was named the new head of medical staff. There was also a new vice president and secretary-treasurer elected as well, with Dr. J. Hayes Woolridge and Dr. Dorothea McClure filling those positions, respectively.
100 Years Ago
May 27, 1923
The Memorial Day Track and Field Carnival has been officially set, and is going to showcase some of the state's best talent. This track meet would complete a rather good year for Clearfield High School's sports, given that their football team went 7-10, and the basketball team came within a basket of winning the state tournament.