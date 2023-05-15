20 Years Ago
May 24, 2003
The Clearfield EMS has released plans to make several upgrades to their staff and technology. There will be two overall upgrades, but the one garnering the most discussion is the introduction of the wave form monitoring device. It is a carbon dioxide monitoring device that allows responders to determine the amount of CO2 in a patient before they arrive to the hospital.
50 Years AgoMay 24, 1973
The newest organization in Clearfield County — The Clearfield County Transportation Authority has named its head chairman to be Eugene Cimino of Osceola Mills. The vice-chairman was named John Riddle, and the secretary was named William Jones. The organization’s first meeting was also held at Clear Haven last night.
75 Years AgoMay 24, 1948
It was graduation season 75 years ago today, and there have been several speeches, commencement activities and events for the oncoming senior classes of Clearfield County. Several reverends around the area gave hearty speeches to several high schools around the area, including Philipsburg High School, Cooper Township High School and Curwensville High School.
100 Years AgoMay 24, 1923
There is going to be an increased effort amongst the Clearfield County Courthouse and judicial system officials to catch liars in the act, and stop them before it even happens. There have been several cases in the count court system where recently, blatant perjury has been evident, and the district attorney is extremely eager to put a halt to such acts.