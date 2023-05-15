20 Years Ago
May 23, 2003
The Philipsburg Senior Center is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Lois Sanderson, a spry senior living at the center, was bubbling all this past week in anticipation for the event. The place was decorated, and there was vast appreciation shown by everyone in attendance for the event.
50 Years AgoMay 23, 1973
The East End Playground and Park in Clearfield has gotten a brand new playground for free. The playground was brought in through community efforts, and was installed using the help of roughly twenty citizens. Last week, the playground held its “test run,” to make sure all of the material was safe for children to be playing on, and all went well.
75 Years AgoMay 23, 1948
After a meeting of the Mosquito Control Committee for the Philipsburg area, there is to be a massive spraying of the areas following an increase in observances for mosquitos in the area. The head of the committee, Jack Fontenoy made this announcement, and the spray will affect the following townships — Philipsburg, South Philipsburg, Rush, Chester Hill, Morris and Decatur.
100 Years AgoMay 23, 1923
Baseball is becoming all the rage in Clearfield, as more and more people have been coming to, and participating in, the local team’s public practices. Last night’s practice had over 20 gentlemen practicing on the diamond, and due to its rise in popularity, some contests have been proposed. The first to hit a home run wins a new pair of Oxfords, the first to hit a triple wins a silk shirt, and for a double you win a straw hat.