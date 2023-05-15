20 Years Ago
May 22, 2003
The town of Bigler is having its 150th birthday celebration this year, and plans to commemorate such an occasion is underway. The town was founded by two farming families in 1853, and to celebrate there will be five days of festivities from June 25 to June 29. Some of the festivities mentioned include an antique automobile parade and car show, and a play to display the town’s history called, “Bigler: The Early Years.”
50 Years AgoMay 22, 1973
Several school board meetings held last night led to several new hirings in school districts around the area, particularly in Philipsburg-Osceola High School and Moshannon Valley High School. John McDaniels was brought on at P-O to take over for E. J. Grundy after his resignation, and Moshannon Valley hired an entirely new staff for their Summer Readiness Program.
75 Years AgoMay 22, 1948
One of the communities most love assistant pastors, Reverend Father Otto B. Pisoni, was transferred to Oil City today. He had been the assistant lead pastor for the Saint Francis Catholic Church for over seven years here, before accepting approval for a transfer to Oil City for a similar position. He also served as the coach for the St. Francis Basketball team.
100 Years AgoMay 22, 1923
The Clearfield Dairy Company announced its plans to erect a new three-story building at their plant on Reed Street. The handsome new building will be “L” shaped, and will be built around the two-story building that houses the company’s milk depot. The building will include the most advanced and sanitary technology in the area.