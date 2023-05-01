20 Years Ago
May 2, 2003
Moshannon Valley School District held talks over a new building project that would mean substantial changes to the elementary school. If this project passes, that would mean that there would be incoming changes to the high school too, as well as renovations to the athletic field. This project has been met with confrontation by taxpayers in the past, but its revised plan looks hopeful.
50 Years AgoMay 2, 1973
A rabies clinic will be held in Clearfield County at the Army Reserve Center at Golden Rod Farms on Saturday. The point of the clinic will be to remind pet owners in the area to immunize their pets against rabies. This is one of the three clinics of its kind, and the events are sponsored by the Clearfield County Society for the Prevention of Animal Cruelty.
75 Years AgoMay 2, 1948
A new law regarding the pricing of milk in the area was recently imposed, meaning that residents of Clearfield County got to buy their milk for one cent cheaper today. The lower milk price will be imposed for a two-month period, with the deal ending on June 30. However, this means that farmers will also be paid 40 cents less per pound.
100 Years AgoMay 2, 1923
This past weekend, the Clearfield Rotary Club held their Boys Day Parade, which ended up being a massive hit amongst citizens here. The majority of all reception received for the parade was positive, and celebrations of boys at home will continue on later this week.