20 Years Ago
May 17, 2003
The Clearfield Business and Professional Women’s Club named their woman of the year today. Cathy Hughes won the prestigious award this year due to her conscious to better the community in which she lives. The awards ceremony was held at St. Charles Ballroom in Clearfield.
50 Years AgoMay 17, 1973
The Curwensville Golden Tide high school baseball team capture the Moshannon Valley League Championship after a thrashing Clearfield St. Francis by a score of 9-0. The Golden Tide went 7-0 in the season up to that point, and this is their first championship under head coach Gary Orwig.
75 Years AgoMay 17, 1948
20-year-old Chester McKee Jr. of Clearfield just finished a journey across the country all on his own. He took on the journey, just he and his motorbike, and did it all in a few months time. McKee served in the army, and upon his discharge, he hitched a train ride to San Francisco, purchased and bike and rode on from there. He took a southern route, seeing several sites along the way such as The Grand Canyon and The Everglades.
100 Years AgoMay 17, 1923
The cooler weather being exhibited in the area didn’t stop Clearfield County’s appreciation week. Rain or shine, there were concerts and bands playing all throughout the area to show appreciation for something we all know and love. A final concert is to be held tonight at 7 p.m. at the Clearfield High School.