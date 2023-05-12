20 Years Ago
May 16, 2003
West Branch High School announced their plans for a new building and renovation project at their most recent school board meeting. The plans are still in progress, and there is a lot still up in the air with the project. However, what has been proposed now is a new 68,000-square-foot wing that will include administration offices and classrooms.
50 Years AgoMay 16, 1973
A garage explosion in Houtzdale left nobody injured, although several may consider themselves lucky. The explosion erupted and destroyed a one-story garage in Houtzdale, with only one person sustaining injuries. The cause of the explosion was said to be a spark from a welding torch, and the person involved walked away from the explosion, refusing medical treatment.
75 Years AgoMay 16, 1948
July 4 has been set as the erection date for a new World War II Memorial in the South Park of Osceola Mills. This is one of many future memorials being put up in the Clearfield County area. The Memorial Building Program is in charge of all of these projects, and is being carried out by director John Collinelli.
100 Years AgoMay 16, 1923
Little League baseball is coming to Clearfield this summer. The fans are expected to show up in support of the youth, and the local American Legion has volunteered to provide the local teams with some of their necessary supplies for the season. The most recent meeting, held at the American Legion, was incredibly well-attended, and the majority of the public is excited for the idea.